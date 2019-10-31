October 29, 2019 George Pinson Carper, 75, a lifetime Roanoker died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara; and three beloved poodles, Hannah, Peyton and Ms. Eli. George was employed as a teacher in Roanoke City Public Schools for 31 years and also coached Middle and High School Tennis. He was devoted to his family of friends. George was always willing to help and lend a hand to everyone around him. Always with a smile on his face, he was the epitome of a Southern Gentleman. His life revolved around taking care of and working with animals, including volunteering at local animal welfare organizations. George was especially devoted to his many dogs over the years. He was always thrilled to volunteer at dog competitions. He will be sorely missed by all competitors. George will be greatly missed by his whole family of friends and his support dog, Ms. Eli. George would appreciate contributions be made to your local animal welfare organization. Barbara would like to give a special thank you to Bill Watson for his compassion and care given to George. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
