September 30, 1942 June 7, 2020 Joseph Hannah Carpenter III, age 77, of Covington, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Meriam Hunt Carpenter. Mr. Carpenter was born September 30, 1942 in Clifton Forge, the son of the late Joseph Hannah Carpenter Jr. and Betty Robinson Carpenter. He was a lifetime member of this community and a direct descendant of one the founding families of Covington. A graduate of Roanoke College, he was employed as a teacher, coach and administrator in the Alleghany County Public School System as well as Boys Home for a number of years. Joe was a member of St. Stephen's Anglican Church. He was a member of the Roanoke College Athletic Hall of Fame, a professional baseball scout, member of the Elks Club BPOE 1065 and served on the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors. Mr. Carpenter was appointed chair of the LewisGale Alleghany Hospital Board and was past president and Paul Harris Fellow of the Covington-Hot Springs Rotary Club. Additionally, he was a member of the Army National Guard. Mr. Carpenter was an avid golfer, a lifelong Tarheel fan and a devoted family man. In addition to his wife, Mr. Carpenter is survived by a daughter, Beth Cross and husband, Bill of Botetourt; a son, Joseph H. Carpenter IV and wife, Lori of Chesapeake; four grandchildren, Katherine Anne Cross, Joseph H. Carpenter V, Jacob Devin Carpenter and Emma Rose Carpenter; a sister-in-law, Margaret Mitchell Carpenter; and a nephew, Robert Joseph Carpenter. In addition to his parents, Mr. Carpenter was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Edward "Robbie" Carpenter who died in 2012 and a sister, Flora Virginia Coffman who died in 1989. A private funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Stephens Anglican Church with Father C. Thomas McHenry officiating. Entombment will follow in Alleghany Memorial Park. The family received friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Loving Funeral Home. The family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to St. Stephen's Anglican Church, P.O. Box 83, Clifton Forge, VA 24422 or Roanoke College, 221 College Lane, Salem, VA 24153. Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home, www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com.
