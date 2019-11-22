CARL, Pauline November 19, 2019 Pauline Carl (Pete), 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Pauline was born in the village of Rouses Point, New York, the daughter of Harry and Leila Hayford. She was predeceased by her parents, brother (Richard), husband (Don); and a son (David). In October 1946, while attending a local square dance, a handsome young Army man asked Pauline to dance – the rest was history! Don recalled that she was a smooth dancer, and he was impressed with her refined personality, as compared to most local girls. He even said her name, Pauline Hayford, had a ring of English nobility. Married for 69 years, Pauline and Don had their first son while living in New York in 1954. After transferring to Roanoke with GE, two more boys and a girl came along. Because of their love of the outdoors and because there wasn't much money, family vacations usually involved camping, canoeing, hiking and sightseeing attractions of natural beauty and historic significance. Pete was an expert at planning the logistics of these excursions. Having graduated from Albany Business College, in Albany, N.Y., Pauline worked outside the home, before children and after the kids all got in school. She worked for GE, WDBJ-7, and as secretary and partner to Don's leadership of the Virginia Tire Dealers Association. They formed a great team, working and playing hard alongside one another, organizing conferences and conventions throughout the state and nation, until Don's retirement in 1987. The next phase of Pauline's life appealed to her sense of wanderlust as she and Don traveled across the United States, Canada and to Europe. Pete was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was an avid reader and a skilled bridge player, seamstress, cross-stitcher and knitter, not to mention a pretty good cook. She will be greatly missed. Pauline's English sense of humor became more apparent with age and new circumstances – like caregivers in the home. She only let certain caregivers 'in'. However, she was always ready to have fun, go out to breakfast or have ice cream! Surviving are her children, Nita (daughter-in-law), Doug (Jeanie), Rod (Sherry) and Cindy; grandchildren, Melinda (Ben), Melissa, Stephanie (Cory), Jackie (Bobbie), Emily (Austin) and Spencer; step-grandchildren, Sadonna (Chris) and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Zachary, and two more on the way. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Betty; and brother-in-law, Lindy (Leatrice), as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Home Instead Senior Care and Amedisys Hospice for their services. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to her special caregivers, Carol (who considered 'Pretty Lady' a second Mom), Jane (like a member of the family), Mary (the storyteller), Vicki and Barbara (both with huge hearts). Your patience, to get to know Mom, and your dedicated, loving and compassionate care made her last years immensely more comfortable and fun and was greatly appreciated by the family. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Pauline's memory. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.