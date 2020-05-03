July 20, 1937 April 29, 2020 James Edward Carico, age 82, of Bent Mountain, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1937, to the late James P. and Ester Carico. He was an amazing hard-working father who raised seven children. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Edward W. Carico. Those left to cherish his beautiful memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Josphine E. Carico; his loving children, Jimmy Carico, Deborah Yopp, Tina Mills (Freddie), Mark Carico, Marion Peterson (Curtis), and James "Daryl" Carico; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Geraldine Potter (Elmer), and Christine McGeorge; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration honoring James's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.

