CARDEN Danny Leon December 31, 1957 August 3, 2019 Danny Leon Carden, 61, of Christiansburg, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was a member of Grace Life Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Elizabeth Carden. He is survived by his brother, Larry Carden of Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Grace Life Baptist Church in Christiansburg. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Sean Simonton officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg. The Carden family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.