CANTARA Lisa Ann October 13 1965 August 7, 2019 Lisa Ann Cantara, 53, of Blacksburg, Va. and formerly of Narrows, Va., departed this life Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019 in the care of Heritage Hall in Blacksburg and her devoted family. She was born in Pearisburg on October 13 1965, was a 1984 graduate of Narrows High School, attended college and taught pre-school. She was preceded in death by her father, James Douglas Wirt (Shorty). She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted and loving mother Louise Lawson Wirt of Blacksburg and her son Charles James Cantara (CJ) of Blacksburg, and a host of loving extended family members and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke with Pastor Eddie Kendall officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the services.Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com

