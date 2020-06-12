CANNADAY, Manila Miles Shank August 18, 1917 - June 10, 2020 Manila Miles Shank Cannaday of Roanoke, Virginia, passed into eternity with her sense of humor intact on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 102. Mrs. Cannaday was born in Floyd County, Virginia on August 18, 1917, to Richard Miles Shank Sr. and Gertrue Iva Vest Shank. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Harriet Shank Allen; brother, Richard Jr.; and husband of 50 years, Stanford Aldridge Cannaday. In addition to her careers with the Viscose Corporation and Roanoke City Schools, Mrs. Cannaday enjoyed music, art, gardening, reading, and dancing with Stanford. She is remembered as a wonderful storyteller, skilled cruciverbalist, and a scholar, frequently requesting library books until the very end. She is also remembered by so many as a gentle and even-tempered soul who never raised her voice in anger. In her own quiet way, she was an independent woman ahead of her time. Manila will be missed by her daughter, Iva and son-in-law, John Ferguson; granddaughters, Elizabeth (Clifton Stuckey) and Danielle (Matthew Boch); sister-in-law, Nancy Jane Shank; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Also surviving are her beloved friends, Virginia Lancaster Shields, Peggy Templeton, and Janice Smyth. Manila and her family are grateful for their church family at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, the residents and staff of Our Lady of the Valley and staff of Good Samaritan Hospice. A brief graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Cannaday Family Cemetery, Copper Hill, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, Manila requested donations to Woodlawn UMC, 2825-A, Brambleton Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. Manila also requested that you remember the words of Jesus found in John 5:24, "Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life."
