February 3, 2020 Daniel Cannaday, age 80, of Rocky Mount, went to sleep on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Daniel was a loving husband and father who was a guitar player and loved NASCAR. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manford and Betty Cannaday; nephew, Leon Cannaday; and brother, Russell Cannaday; and in-laws, Donald Davis, Dean Davis, Ezra Davis and wife, Walletta; and Debbie Hogan. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Carol Davis Cannaday; two sons, Richard (David) and Heather Cannaday, Linwood and Janet Cannaday of Vinton; one daughter, Anita and Travis Scott of Burnt Chimney; four grandchildren, Richard (Richie) and Syreeta Cannaday of Pa., Erica Barton of Roanoke, Chris and Chelsea Cannaday of Calif., William Powell and friend, Kasey, of Rocky Mount; six great-grandchildren, Ian, Irene, Judah, Mona, Charlie, Jacie Lyn and Brodie; and good friend, Gwen Cannaday of Roanoke. Carol would like to thank her grandson, William, for all his help in his caregiving. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. A private interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. His family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
