CANNADAY Charles Johnston June 28, 1930 July 8, 2019 Charles Johnston Cannaday, (Chuck), passed away in Tampa, Fla. on July 8, 2019. Born in Roanoke, June 28, 1930, son of Alvin and Edith Cannaday. He has been in Tampa for three years. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Yvette 2016. Survived by Charles A., Robert A., Ginny and Alan Brown and Alan Cannaday. He has six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Chuck served in the USN and a career in the USAF, serving in Vietnam and retiring after 24 years as a Senior Master Sergeant. A man that was unafraid to experience anything at least once. He raced sports cars in Europe, dirt track stock cars in the Midwest. His career after the military as a Quality Control Engineer for Ingersoll Rand enabled him to pursue his love of flying. A pilots' license brought him into the world of aerobatics and airshows throughout the eastern parts of the country, as well as becoming a corporate pilot and Captain flying for Air Virginia, an American Airlines commuter. He flew various Pitts aircraft and owned a 1960's military jet, Casa Saeta, he used in airshows. He had a love for golf as well as his love for Harleys. His drive was to experience as much as he could with his life on earth, and he did. He has instilled in his children a desire to become their own person, to be a responsible citizens, to never fear what you do not know. When asked how he would like to be remembered, Chuck responded, "I am happy I was able to raise my children and provide for my family". Hunter S. Thompson said it best… "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!"
