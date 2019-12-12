April 13, 1919 December 9, 2019 Lucille St. Clair Caniff, 100 years of age, entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1919, and was the last surviving daughter of S.C.B. St. Clair and Eula White St. Clair. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Floyd E. Caniff; and ten sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Connie Scarrow and husband, Jim; niece, Jane Moore (JT); and two nephews, Dale Wheeler and David Wheeler, all of whom she loved as if they were her own children. Also surviving are two great-nieces, Jenny Moore and Christina Wheeler; three great-nephews, John Moore, Shane Wheeler, and Gabe Wheeler; two great great-nephews, who were the light of her life; as well as Oreo, her cat. Lucille was born and raised in the home built by her Papa and remained there for all but six years of her life. Working as the Candy Counter Sweetheart at a Ft. Lee PX during World War II, she met the love of her life and followed his assignments for the next few years. A lifelong member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, she taught Sunday School and VBS for many years. According to her wishes, which she made well known, her funeral service will be a closed casket service. She always said "Give me the flowers while I live" so instead of flowers the family would like to suggest that you give a flower to any shut-in you know or make a donation to your favorite charity. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Pastors Ben Sturgis and Bill Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. We wish to say a special Thank You to Amedisys Hospice and Home Health for the care and attention given her over the past 4 years and to Shady Grove Fire and Rescue. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

