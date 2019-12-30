December 29, 2019 Nancy C. Camper, 85, widow of James A. Camper, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Catawba, Va. she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. Carroll and the late Elizabeth Garman Carroll. Nancy attended Shenandoah Baptist Church and was an avid sports fan. She worked as a legal secretary for various Judges in Salem city, Roanoke city and Roanoke county for many years. She is survived by her children, Mark (Sharon) Camper, Cammie Camper, and Kevin (Meredith) Camper; grandchildren, Sarah, Hailey, Chase, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Aaron; brother, Ted Carroll; sister, Barbara Shelor; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Jean Thompson; daughters, Suzanne Nanette Camper and Jane Elizabeth Camper. Funeral Services will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road with the Rev. Edgar Moser officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at Simpson Funeral Home.
CAMPER, Nancy C.
