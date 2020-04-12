April 5, 2020 Mary Virginia Camper, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Hospital. Mary is survived by her cousins, David Camper and wife, Molly Henry, Anne Camper, and Cathy Moses; and her large circle of friends, including Gaby Patterson, Ann Cathey, Jane Compton, and Chris McGuire, whom she considered family. She was predeceased by her parents, Virginia Cook Camper and Charles William Camper. Mary was born in Roanoke and attended Patrick Henry High School. She graduated from the University of Mary Washington in 1966. Following her retirement after a long career at the Social Security Administration, Mary pursued her love of needlework, reading, and animal rescue with part-time jobs and volunteer work. No services will be held at this time. Condolences to her family and friends may be sent to Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, www.oakeys.com.
