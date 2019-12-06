07/31/31 12/03/2019 Joseph "Joe" Burhman Camper, 88, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Robie Martin Camper; parents, Carl and Lula Camper; and 10 brothers and sisters. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during Korea and a retired clerk from the United States Postal Office. He is survived by his children and spouses, Cathy Beckner, Robin and Wayne Hurt, Jo Anne and Garland Humphries, and Walter and Anke Camper; grandchildren and spouses, Aaron and Jenna Humphries, Ethan Humphries, Zachary and Katelyn Hurt, Lucas and Lauren Hurt, Kaitlyn Barger, and Landon Barger; six great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Frances Mundy, Lawrence and Ruth Camper, Mary Houser, Paul "Doodle Camper, and Larry and Helen Camper; numerous nieces and nephews; and very special friend, Rose Barger. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. JR Graybill and the Rev. Bob Hetherington. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
