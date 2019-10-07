CAMPER
James A.
October 5, 2019
James A. Camper, 82, of Salem, Va., passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Edgar Moser.
Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.
