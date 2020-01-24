November 30, 2019 On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Jack L. Campbell, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Campbell; mother, Kathleen Campbell; father, Ryland Campbell; sister, Doris Dobbins; and brothers, Gene and Clabearn Campbell. Jack is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Campbell, Leecena Griffith and her husband, Kevin; and sons, Jack L. Campbell Jr., Dustin C. Campbell and wife, Dana; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his best little buddy Yorkshire Terrier, Pebbles. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army and the Korean War. Upon returning from the Army, Jack served his community as a law enforcement officer in the City of Roanoke and Commonwealth of Virginia as a correctional officer. Jack will be laid to rest at the Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. In lieu of flowers please give consideration to making a donation to the Disabled American Veteran, https://secure.dav.org.
Campbell Sr., Jack L.
