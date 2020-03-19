January 28, 1952 March 16, 2020 Richard Norris Campbell, 68, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer. Richard was born in Roanoke, Va., on January 28, 1952, the son of the late William B. and Sarah "Gene" Campbell. Richard is survived by his wife, Drema A. Campbell of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughter, Deidre DeHoust and her husband, Brady, of Reston, Va.; daughter, Sarah Wimmer and her husband, Donnie, of Fredericksburg, Va.; daughter, Allyson Schwab and her husband, Doug, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; brother, John Campbell and his wife, Terry, of Richmond, Va.; sister, Barbara Goodall and husband, Lury, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; as well as two nephews. After retiring from the Roanoke Gas Company, Richard's love of golf and the beach led to his move to Myrtle Beach in 2016 with his wife. The family shares in memories of beach trips, cruises, trips to Disneyworld, golf trips, many pictures and holiday celebrations. A celebration of Richard's life will take place later this year in Roanoke, Va.

