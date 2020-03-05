Campbell Linda Lee March 18, 1944 February 29, 2020 Linda Lee King Campbell, 75, of Salem and formerly of Check, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was a hairdresser for nearly 50 years. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Ora King; brother, Joe King; and great-granddaughter, Luna Leigh Ann Campbell. Her surviving family includes her son, John Campbell; grandchildren, Derrick Campbell and girlfriend, Kayley Jeffries; sister, Phyllis Rumble; and many other family members and special friends. Special appreciation is extended to Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their loving care. A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Salvation Army's Domestic Violence Shelter at PO Box 12088 in Roanoke, Va. 24022. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
11:00AM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.