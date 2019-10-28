October 25, 2019 Lawrence (Larry) Campbell, 88, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord, Friday, October 25, 2019. He was preceded by his parents and numerous siblings. Mr. Campbell proudly served in the 101st Airborne Division (the Screaming Eagles) during World War II. He was an owner/Operator with American Van Lines for over forty years. He received numerous safe driving awards during his career. Surviving are his wife of 12 years, Sandy Campbell; children, Anita Campbell, Debra (Robert) Humphreys, Darrell (Penny) Campbell; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Helen Niday; former spouse of 45 years, Polly Ann Campbell; numerous nieces and nephews; step children, Sandy Snow, Debbie Radcliffe, and Robin Parthemer and his beloved cat, Katie A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.