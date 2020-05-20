May 17, 2020 Judy Campbell, 82, of Vinton, Virginia, was joyfully reunited with her husband, John, and her parents, Olive and Jim Etter on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Fannie Blankenship and Bonnie E. Meador. Judy loved canning the harvest from her garden. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed flea markets and yard sales. She was a bookkeeper for 35 years for Easter Office Supply and then served as bookkeeper for Green Thumb Employment. Judy is survived by her son, John M. "Johnny" Campbell Jr.; three brothers, Ron Etter (Diane), Carlton Ray Etter, and Jan Etter (Beverly); one sister, Clarion Peterman (Larry); and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with her brother, Ron Etter, officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

