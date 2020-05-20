May 17, 2020 Judy Campbell, 82, of Vinton, Virginia, was joyfully reunited with her husband, John, and her parents, Olive and Jim Etter on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Fannie Blankenship and Bonnie E. Meador. Judy loved canning the harvest from her garden. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed flea markets and yard sales. She was a bookkeeper for 35 years for Easter Office Supply and then served as bookkeeper for Green Thumb Employment. Judy is survived by her son, John M. "Johnny" Campbell Jr.; three brothers, Ron Etter (Diane), Carlton Ray Etter, and Jan Etter (Beverly); one sister, Clarion Peterman (Larry); and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with her brother, Ron Etter, officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
60% of Virginia's COVID-19 deaths came from long-term care, but state code bars knowing which homes
-
Editorial: End of an era for Roanoke
-
Jerry Kill: It was ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to leave Virginia Tech after brief productive stint
-
Casey: Landlord changes locks, keeps tenant out after criminal trespass charge
-
House speaker shakes up tobacco panel, naming Democrats to replace Republicans from tobacco regions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.