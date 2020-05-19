Judy Campbell, 82, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Arrangements by Oakey's Vinton Chapel (540) 982-2221.

Service information

May 19
First Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd
Vinton, Virginia 24179
