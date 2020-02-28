February 25, 2020 Roy Willie Campbell Jr., 88, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Loudon Ave. Christian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

