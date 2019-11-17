CAMPBELL, Janice November 13, 2019 Janice Campbell, SCN, 84, (formerly Sister Timothy Joseph) was born in Roanoke, Va. She died November 13, 2019 at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 60 years. Sister Janice's first ministries were in education. She taught both primary and intermediate grades. She served as an educator at St. Joseph, Bardstown, KY; St. Mary Cathedral, Covington, KY; Catherine Spalding School, Helen, MD; and St. Catherine of Siena, Fort Thomas, KY. Later, Sister Janice studied healthcare administration at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, and began her work in healthcare ministries. For more than 20 years, she served in a variety of administrative positions within the St. Vincent Health System in Little Rock, AR. She was president of Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, Louisville, KY, where she served for five years. Sister Janice also served as the Director of Social Services for Catholic hospitals within the Diocese of Little Rock. Sister Janice is survived by her brothers, David Francis Campbell and Michael Bernard Campbell; by her extended family, including many nieces and nephews, and by her religious community. Visitation and Prayer Service will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Nazareth, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Nazareth, KY. Burial will follow in Nazareth Motherhouse Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.

