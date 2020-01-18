January 15, 2020 Gene Arthur "Butch" Campbell, 88, of Salem, Va., departed this earthly world on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, just two weeks shy of his 89th birthday. He had a long and happy life. Butch began his career in semi-pro baseball, served his country as a Marine, then moved to retail positions, and ultimately retired from safety supply sales. Upon their early retirement and when he wasn't playing golf, Butch and his wife traveled the United States on many long journeys. These always resulted in the most interesting stories which were shared at family gatherings. Butch was predeceased by his bride of 62 years, Barbara "Bobbie" Campbell. He is survived by their two sons, Steve Campbell (Stacy) and Tod Campbell (Vickie). During his lifetime, Butch instilled in his sons the value of honesty, integrity and hard work. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Andrew Campbell (Ashley), Caitlin Crespi (David), Nicole Huffman (Bryan), Kristin Dunford (Cody) and Emily Wood (Philip); and three great-grandchildren, Elle Campbell, Sunday Huffman, and Sawyer Campbell. Butch, fly high to your bride. We can see you both reunited and dancing in Heaven already. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
CAMPBELL, Gene Arthur
