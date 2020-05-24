April 6, 1937 April 25, 2020 David F. "Sonny" Campbell, 83, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home in Asheville, N.C., surrounded by his family. Dave was born in Roanoke, a son of the late William A. and Janice Marguerite Campbell. He was a graduate of Roanoke Catholic High School and attended Belmont Abbey College. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane G. Campbell, who died in 2000, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill, and sisters, Janice and Marjorie. Dave was an insurance salesman for Allstate in Asheville for many years until his retirement in 1998. For 56 years he was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, where he served on numerous committees, commissions and boards. He was a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound and he led several capital campaigns, including for the construction of the new sanctuary. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a recent recipient of the K of C Golden Knight Award. Dave was active in the community also, volunteering with Caring Hearts and Loving Food Resources. His surviving family includes his children, Timothy F. Campbell and wife, Iris, of Asheville, Kimberley DeSimone and husband, Douglas, of Charlotte, Patrick A. Campbell and wife, Regina, of Leicester, and Kelly J. Campbell of Lexington; grandchildren, David Campbell (Melissa), Nicholas DeSimone, Christian DeSimone, Kefa Campbell and Yoseph Campbell; and a brother, Michael B. Campbell of Roanoke. The Rev. Fr. Dean Cesa officiated at a private family graveside service at Green Hills Cemetery, Asheville, with a public Funeral Mass to be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 768 Asbury Road, Candler, NC 28715. The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
