January 8, 2020 David E. Campbell of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center. Per request of the deceased, there will be no visitation or memorial service. The family wishes to mourn their loss privately.
CAMPBELL, David E.
