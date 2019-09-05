CAMDEN, Thomas Robert November 15, 1958 - September 1, 2019 Thomas (Tommy) Robert Camden, 60, of Lexington, Va., went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 1, 2019 at UVA Medical Center. Born November 15, 1958, in Rockbridge County, Va. Tommy was a citizen of the Monacan Indian Nation. He served in the National Guard. He was self-employed, well known in and out of the area for his carpenter skills and roofing. Tommy graduated from Natural Bridge High School. He was loved by so many, his cousins were like brothers and sisters to him. He is proceeded in death by his father, Billy "Jack" Lee Camden; grandparents, Warren and Annie Camden, and George and Cora Roberts. Surviving are his mother, Barbara Roberts Camden; his son, Gary Dean Camden of Lexington; his son's mother, Sheila Wilmore; wife, Trish Gaylene Camden; two sisters, Lynda Camden of Natural Bridge and Barbie Macgregor of Destin, Fla.; six brothers, William Camden of Chicago, Ill., Donald Camden of Alexandria, Bert Camden, Kenneth Camden (Sandra), of Lexington, Melvin Camden (Phyllis), Russell Camden (Anne) of Natural Bridge; five aunts; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Carol Huisman and Pastor Ralph Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at Falling Spring Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bolling, Grose and Lotts Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

