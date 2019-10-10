CAMDEN Katherine Arlene October 7, 2019 Katherine Arlene Camden, 81 of Lexington, Va., died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Shenandoah Valley Health & Rehab Center. Born in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Archie Camden and Nora Geneva Entsminger Camden. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Clyde Camden Sr.; and son-in-law, Robert Dueck. She was a member of the Lexington Baptist Church. Surviving are her children, Floyd Camden Jr., Carol Dueck, Anita Argenbright (Timmy) and Glenda Hamilton (Larry); grandchildren, Jeremiah Hamilton, Sharon Monkhouse, James Dueck, Travis Camden, Chelsea Fleenor (Matt), Dalton Argenbright (Tori), Dylan Argenbright and seven great grandchildren. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Michael Saunders and the Rev. Dean Staton officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Home. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

