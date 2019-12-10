December 10, 1973 December 8, 2019 Michael S. Camden Jr., 45, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019. His hobbies included hunting, woodworking, and gardening. Preceding him in death were his grandmothers, Margaret Bain and Elsie Camden; brother-in-law, Jeff Stump; and uncle-in-law, Jack Garst. His surviving family includes his mother and father, Carolyn and Michael Camden; father-in-law, Jr. Garst; stepmother-in-law, Martha Garst; wife, Cathy Camden; daughter, Cheyanne Camden; stepdaughter, Jeannie Robertson; stepson, Corey (T.) Garst; grandchildren, Brittany McClamma and Kenzie Mae; great-grandson, Thomas Requimin; siblings, Melissa Stump and Matt Camden and wife, Amanda; brothers-in-law, Chip Garst and wife, Connie and Tony (Bubba) Garst; nieces and nephews, Dylan Stump, and Allyson and Christian Camden; and special friends, Russell and Judy McDaniels, and Jason Elkins. The celebration of Michael's life will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Peters Creek Cemetery in Roanoke. Pastor Greg Irby will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

