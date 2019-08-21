August 16, 2019 Arnold Leon Callahan, 81, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He will be placed beside his beloved brother, Jacob "Jake" Callahan, at Franklin Memorial Park with a private service. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to Shriners Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.