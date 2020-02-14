November 30, 1939 February 9, 2020 Shirley Ann Calhoun, 80, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1939, to the union of the late Leroy W. Calhoun and Lena B. Calhoun. Shirley retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs - Regional Office Roanoke after 30 years of service. She volunteered for the Cub Scouts as a Den Mother, a mentor at Hurt Park Elementary School for reading and language skills, Northwest Child Development Center, Peach Festival, and many other activities. She was a long time Deacon and then Elder for Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son, Stephen S. Calhoun; sisters, Barbara L. Wade and Jacqueline S. Jacobs; brother, Leroy E. Calhoun Sr.; nieces, nephews, church family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call on Sunday from 12 until 7 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Service information
11:00AM
301 Patton Avenue
Roanoke, VA 24016
