October 13, 1929 May 14, 2020 William Perfater Caldwell age 90 of Roanoke, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at The Glebe Retirement Community in Daleville. Bill was born in Radford on October 13, 1929, and was the son of the late Frank Y. and Pauline Perfater Caldwell. Bill will be laid to rest at the Caldwell Cemetery in Radford in a private family ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 3, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem, Virginia 24153. Online condolences may be made to Bill's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

