CALDWELL Robert F. August 7, 2019 Robert F. (Bobby) Caldwell, 69, of Roanoke County, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity Bobby was passionate about: Disabled American Veterans, Homeless Veterans Initiative P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Online condolences and live stream broadcast of the service may be found at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

