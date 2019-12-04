CALDWELL Ramona Lynne November 29, 2019 Ramona Lynne Caldwell, 58, of Roanoke, passed away November 29, 2019. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends May call at Serenity Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m. for viewing. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.