CALDWELL Nora Alice Crawford February 7, 1935 October 25, 2019 Nora Alice Crawford Caldwell (Sissy), 84 of New Castle, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, October 25, 2019. Sissy was born February 7, 1935 to the late Robert and Esterleen Crawford. She was a member of Crossroads Christian Church. Sissy was a seamstress with Halmode Apparel in New Castle for many years. She shared her talent of sewing, afghan making, and cooking. She was a Christian, always open to helping family and friends in any way she could. Sissy was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, R.J. Caldwell; sister, Geneva Short; brother, Roger Crawford; brother-in-law, Claude "Herman" Short; and nephew, Dwayne Crawford. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Debra Caldwell; granddaughters, Lisa (Jason) Jorgenson and Brooke Caldwell; brother, Wayne (Pat) Crawford; sister-in-law, Jennifer Crawford; uncle, Malcolm (Bernice) Crawford; one niece and several nephews. Thanks to all of her caregivers and Good Samaritan Hospice (Vanessa). A special thanks to her daughter-in-law Debra Caldwell who helped and cared for Sissy throughout her five and a half year battle with Alzheimer's disease, without whom she would have not survived as long as she did. Also a special thank you to Jennifer and Katie with Salem Terrace. A Graveside Service honoring Sissy's life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Huffman Memorial Park, New Castle, Craig County, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Paitsel Funeral Home, 286 Main St., New Castle, Va. 24127. In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or Crossroads Christian Church. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.