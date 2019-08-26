CALDWELL Natasha C. August 21, 2019 Natasha C. Caldwell (Queen)-(Byrd Lady), 42, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Garden of Prayer No. 7 Vision of Faith Ministries. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

