CALDWELL Mary Carolyn Roop January 8, 1942 July 27, 2019 Mary Carolyn Roop Caldwell, 77, of Radford, Va., passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Miller and Rosa Young Roop; son, Eddie Caldwell; brothers, Ralph and Don Roop; and sisters, Louise Akers, Coleen Caldwell and Ann Ruth Thornton. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie Moore and boyfriend Melvin Werner of Radford, and Teresa and Charles Davidson and Kim and Robbie Sayers, all of Pulaski; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Audrey Caldwell of Floyd; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Robert Morris officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg. The Caldwell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

