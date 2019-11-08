CALDWELL, Johnny Chapman November 15, 1928 - November 4, 2019 Johnny Chapman Caldwell, of Bedford, departed this life peacefully in his home November 4, 2019. He was 90. Johnny was born November 15, 1928 in Bluefield, W.Va. He served as a medic in the Second World War and the Korean Conflict. He married Jane Walters on May 29, 1949. He spent his career working for independent telephone companies GTE and Continental Telephone. Johnny was also a loyal and valued part-time employee of Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Johnny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue; his father, Charles; and his daughter, Nancy. He is survived by his wife, Jane; sons, David and Mark; daughters-in-law, Tersa and Sarah; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Ted, Julie, and Emily. Johnny and Jane celebrated 70 years of marriage this year. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Blue Ridge Community Church - Build Bedford Fund, 2361 New London Rd. Forest, VA 24551. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Holy Land Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
