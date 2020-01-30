CALDWELL, Frances Pauline Coble April 15, 1929 - January 28, 2020 Frances Pauline Coble "Polly" Caldwell, 90, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1929 in Charlotte, N.C. Polly was preceded in death by two husbands, Marvin C. Hullett and Harry E. Caldwell; daughter, Frances Blair Nordberg; and stepson, Richard Caldwell. She leaves behind one sister, Ann Simmons; two sons, Marvin Michael Hullett (Cathy) and James Timothy Hullett (Linda) and families; and the Caldwell stepchildren and families. Polly also leaves behind several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She attended Parkway House of Prayer. Polly was a member of Roanoke County Women's Club and the Salem Senior Center where she enjoyed singing and volunteering. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Cindy Fralin for the excellent home care she gave to Polly over the last five years. We will be forever grateful to Cindy for her love and dedication to Polly and to our family. We would also like to thank Louise Wallace for her weekend care of Polly since September of 2018 and most recently, Crystal Vega, RN, with Good Samaritan Hospice. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Ray Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to consider a donation to Good Samaritan Hospice, Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
