April 17, 2020 Annie Howard Caldwell and Samuel Richard Caldwell went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020, due to health complications. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg. Please visit www.hornefuneralservice.com.

