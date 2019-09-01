August 31, 2019 Dorothy L. Cain, 80, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Harry Stevens; three brothers; and two sisters. Dorothy is survived by two sisters; her children, Darlene Cain Breeding and husband, Bill, Daryl Cain and wife, Ellen, Tony Cain and wife, Teresa, and Mike Cain and wife, Davida; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Lake Drive Church of Christ. Dorothy was retired from ITT and loved to sew, do puzzles, and tend to her flowers. The family wants to thank members of Lake Drive Church of Christ for all of their love and support. They would also like to thank the nurses and staff at Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their love and dedication. Friends are invited to come pay their respects from 3 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Funeral Service for Dorothy will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Lake Drive Church of Christ with Pastor Tommy Blewett officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.