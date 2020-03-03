February 29, 2020 A good, honorable, hardworking man who loved his family, friends, pets, and farm passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Frank L. Cahoon Sr. was 78 years old. A celebration of Frank's life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2256 Zion Hill Road, Fincastle with the Reverend Robert McRae and the Reverend Lee McIntosh officiating. Burial will be held at Zion Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville. In lieu of flowers, Frank's family suggests memorial contributions be made to League for Animal Protection, P.O. Box 561, Fincastle, VA 24090, or Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, 27 Church Avenue, SW, Roanoke VA 24011. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

