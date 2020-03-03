February 29, 2020 A good, honorable, hardworking man who loved his family, friends, pets, and farm passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Frank L. Cahoon Sr. was 78 years old. A celebration of Frank's life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2256 Zion Hill Road, Fincastle with the Reverend Robert McRae and the Reverend Lee McIntosh officiating. Burial will be held at Zion Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville. In lieu of flowers, Frank's family suggests memorial contributions be made to League for Animal Protection, P.O. Box 561, Fincastle, VA 24090, or Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, 27 Church Avenue, SW, Roanoke VA 24011. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Winter lands flurry of punches into weekend, but likely down for count by next week
-
Roanoke man found guilty of scalding 4-year-old boy, must serve 1½ years
-
The best college basketball player in Virginia most fans haven’t heard of
-
Virginia Department of Health investigates possible coronavirus case in Southwest Virginia
-
Family fears Christiansburg park will cut off entrance to their property
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.