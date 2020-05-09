August 26, 1930 May 2, 2020 Norris Junius "Toad" Cabbler, 89, of Roanoke, was called from labor to reward on Saturday, May 2, 2020. "Toad" as he was known and "Honey" as he was affectionately called by his wife was born on August 26, 1930, to the late Hal and Connie Bell Cabbler. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Prentest, Earnest, Herbert, Donald, James and Alfred; and three sisters, Dorothy Cabbler Basham, Lucy Cabbler Banks and Ruby Ora Ann Cabbler. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Lee Watkins Cabbler; four sisters-in-law, Patricia Cabbler, Pamela Cabbler, Sandra Watkins Pullen, and Carolyn Watkins Harris; a devoted mother-in-law, Mildred Watkins; and a host of devoted nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020. For condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com. com.

