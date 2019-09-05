September 1, 2019 Richard (Dickie) Byrd, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

