November 29, 1948 April 14, 2020 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 Michael L. "Mike" Byrd, 71, of Blue Ridge, Va., formerly of Kingsport, Tenn.), passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Roanoke, Va., following a brief battle with cancer. Mike was born in Kingsport, Tenn. to Lester and Edith Byrd on November 29, 1948. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and ginseng hunting. He married his beloved Ann on August 30, 1990, in Roanoke, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Edith Byrd. He is survived by wife, Ann; son, Michael (Shannon) Byrd; three daughters, Pennie (Steve) Crisp, Kim Robinson, and Melissa Byrd; brother, Garry (Beverly) Byrd; sister, Joyce Neeley; seven grandchildren, Caleb, Dylan, McKenzie, Andrew, Anthony, Matthew, and Mason; goddaughter, April Steele; special niece and nephews; and special friends Harless Salyer and Jerious Clark. Due to the state restrictions of COVID-19, a private funeral service was held for the family on Thursday, April 16, 2020. To view the service, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on his obituary page and it will be below the obituary. A private graveside was held at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers are nephews, Greg, Brett, Cameron, Jared, and Bradley, and grandsons, Andrew and Mason. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate blood at your Local American Red Cross. To sign the online guestbook, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com. If you would like for us to sign the book for you and would like for us to mail you memorial folders, please call us at 423-357-4113. Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Byrd family.

