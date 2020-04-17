November 29, 1948 April 14, 2020 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 Michael L. "Mike" Byrd, 71, of Blue Ridge, Va., formerly of Kingsport, Tenn.), passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Roanoke, Va., following a brief battle with cancer. Mike was born in Kingsport, Tenn. to Lester and Edith Byrd on November 29, 1948. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and ginseng hunting. He married his beloved Ann on August 30, 1990, in Roanoke, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Edith Byrd. He is survived by wife, Ann; son, Michael (Shannon) Byrd; three daughters, Pennie (Steve) Crisp, Kim Robinson, and Melissa Byrd; brother, Garry (Beverly) Byrd; sister, Joyce Neeley; seven grandchildren, Caleb, Dylan, McKenzie, Andrew, Anthony, Matthew, and Mason; goddaughter, April Steele; special niece and nephews; and special friends Harless Salyer and Jerious Clark. Due to the state restrictions of COVID-19, a private funeral service was held for the family on Thursday, April 16, 2020. To view the service, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on his obituary page and it will be below the obituary. A private graveside was held at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers are nephews, Greg, Brett, Cameron, Jared, and Bradley, and grandsons, Andrew and Mason. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate blood at your Local American Red Cross. To sign the online guestbook, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com. If you would like for us to sign the book for you and would like for us to mail you memorial folders, please call us at 423-357-4113. Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Byrd family.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virus strikes NRV nursing facilities, Montgomery Co. social service cases increase
-
Yokohama tire plant to stay closed in Salem, officials say
-
Carilion announces furloughs, pay cuts
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Bishop removes outspoken priest from ministry in Martinsville, Rocky Mount
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.