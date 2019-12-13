June 15, 1938 December 9, 2019 The Byrd family is sad to announce the death of Jacqueline "Jackie" Owens Byrd on Monday, December 9, 2019. During her 81 years, she lived a life of integrity, kindness, and thoughtful service. She was a teacher for years, both in the public school system and at church. At Blacksburg Baptist Church, she served as Sunday school teacher, Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) mentor, church deacon, and the Children and Family Life Minister. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother, a good listener, and a supportive friend with a big and caring heart. She loved and followed Jesus, so we are comforted to know that she is with the Lord in her eternal home. Her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 1:21 "For me, to live is Christ, to die is gain." She blessed our lives in more ways than we can describe and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She modeled joy and thankfulness and we pray that we will be able to follow her example of being a "good and faithful servant". Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Leigh Owens and Mildred Hofler Pate. She is survived by her loving husband, Roland William Byrd, of 59 years; her four "gifts from God" children, Sarah Byrd Ballew (Larry), Debbie Byrd Campbell (Allen), Brenda Byrd Davis, and David Roland Byrd (Leigh Anne Ridenour); and eight precious grandchildren, Joshua Ballew (Abigail), Nathanael Ballew (Alice), Lydia Davis, Caleb Davis (Tori), Hope Davis, Naomi Davis, Emma Byrd, and Drew Byrd. A celebration of Jackie Byrd's life and Christian witness will be held at the Blacksburg Baptist Church sanctuary on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. In addition, a visitation with family and friends will take place in the downstairs Fellowship Hall at Blacksburg Baptist Church on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Warm Hearth Village Neighbors In Need Fund, Alzheimers Association, or a charity of your choice.

