November 23, 2019 Constance Coffee (Connie) Byrd, 84, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Byrd; and her parents, Henry and Madalene Payne Coffee. Connie is survived by her sons, Mark Stephen Smith, and Kevin Robert Smith and his wife, Isaura; grandchildren, Ashton, Carson and Madison Smith; and brother, H. Stephen Coffee and his wife, Delores. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

