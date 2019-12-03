BUTLER Shirley Radford April 19, 1938 November 30, 2019 Shirley Radford Butler, 81, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her residence. Born on April 19, 1938, she a native of Squire, West Virginia, and the daughter of the late, Byron and Ethel Yates Radford. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, the Reverend Dr. Henry D. Butler; three sons, William G. Newman (Irene) of Goochland, Virginia, Robert L. Newman of Roanoke, Virginia, and James G. Newman (Lisa) of Tennessee,; stepson, Jeffrey D. Butler (Mary Kay) of Chesterfield, Virginia; one stepdaughter, Cynthia Boswell (Steve) of Chesterfield; twelve grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Radford (Mary Elizabeth) and Donald Radford (June) both of Roanoke, Virginia; and one sister, Velma Campbell (John Milton) of Las Vegas, Nevada. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to service, in Colonial Christian Church, 295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. An additional service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to service, in New Life Temple Church, 5745 Airport Road, NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24012. Burial to follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Roanoke, Virginia. Funeral arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805 or to Colonial Christian Church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
