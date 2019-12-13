December 6, 2019 John Waymon Butler Jr. transitioned from this life on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Flushing, New York, he was the son of John Waymon Butler Sr. and Gloria Butler-Conrad. He leaves behind a son, David A. Butler; brother, James Butler (Tina); and a special life partner, Pamela DeHaven. He also leaves a host of other family members and friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to the Dialysis staff at the VA hospital and the staff in the CCU unit of Carilion Health. Memorial services will be held later this week in New York.

