September 23, 2019 Edward Butler, 72, of Roanoke Va., transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C. surrounded by his loving wife, Mrs. Brenda Butler and his loving children. Family and Friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday, September 30, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, Inc., 126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, Va., 24016 Funeral Arrangments has been entrusted with Grace Funeral Services.

