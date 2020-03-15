January 11, 2020 March 9, 2020 Saundra Fenner Butcher, 71, of Roanoke, departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry Butcher; sons, Clusbie Eaddy Jr. and Fenner "Mickey" Eaddy; daughter, Jasmine Stone; a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church, 1101 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission, 402 4th St. SE, Roanoke, VA 24013. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Service information
11:00AM
1101 Franklin Rd. SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements
-
Roanoke County police respond to self-inflicted gunshot at Tanglewood
-
Virginia Tech, Radford University move classes online amid coronavirus pandemic
-
VHSL puts spring sports on hold
-
Transgender students using preferred bathroom in schools upsets some Radford residents
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.